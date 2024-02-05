SIU produces charge sheet against six accused in narco-terror case

Srinagar, Feb 05: State Investigative Unit (SIU) on Monday produced charge sheet of case FIR No. 104/2023 under Section 7/25 IA Act, 120-B IPC, 13, 18, 18B, 20, 23 and 40 UAP of Police Station Uri before the Hon’ble Court of Additional Sessions Judge (NIA Court) Baramulla.

The charge sheet was produced against six accused persons namely Mohd Aslam Khatana son of Atta Mohd resident of Churunda Uri; Muneer Ahmad Din Masi son of Mohammad Din resident of Jabla Uri; Bilal Ahmad Dar son of Gh Mohidin Dar resident of Hard Shiva Sopore; Akhtar Niyaz Bhat son of Niyaz Ahmad resident of Mukhdam Mohalla Tarzoo Sopore; Mudasir Yousuf Goknu son of Mohd Yousuf resident of Bagi Islam Krankshivan Colony Sopore; all under judicial custody. Moreover, one more accused namely Mohd Hassan Awan son of Raj Mohd Awan resident of Dharkoot Uri at present Tehsil Bagh PoK has also been named in charge sheet under section 299 CrPC.

Next date of hearing of the case is fixed on 20/02/2024 as announced by Hon’ble Court.

Pertinent to mention here that on 11/08/2023, arms & ammunition and narcotics was recovered from the five accused persons at a checkpoint established at Powarian Thajal Uri. They were found to be involved in cross border smuggling of arms & ammunition at the behest of Pakistan based terror handlers and its further distribution to LeT terrorists for carrying out terror activities.