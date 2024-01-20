SIU produces chargesheet against two accused in NIA court

Srinagar, Jan 20: Police on Saturday said that its Special Investigation Unit produced chargesheet against two accused persons in case FIR No. 94/2023 in the Hon’ble Court of NIA Srinagar.

Quoting spokesperson, news agency GNS reported the police said that the chargesheet of case FIR No. 94/2023 under section 7/25 A Act; 13, 18, 20, 23, 38, 39 & 40 UA(P)Act of Police Station Batamaloo, stands filed in the Court of NIA Srinagar against two accused persons namely Arfat Yousuf Khan son of Mohd Yousuf Khan resident of Pethgam Rajpora (A1) & one of his co- associate of killed local militant Yawar Shafi Bhat son of Mohd Shafi Bhat resident of Kalampora Pulwama on 19-01-2024.

The spokesperson further stated that the case is related to the recovery of Arms/Ammunition affected by Police station Batamaloo, Srinagar from the accused & during the course of investigation a link stands established between the duo on the basis of CDR/IPDR which finally resulted in its culmination.

One of the accused was killed during an encounter with SF/Police at Shah Mohalla Yadipora Palhallan falling in the jurisdiction of Police Station Pattan Baramulla on 30/09/2022 regarding which case FIR No 280/2022 has been registered in Police Station Pattan, he said.

The date of hearing is fixed on 19-02-2024, reads the statement.