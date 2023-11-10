Skier Arif Khan shines with gold, bronze medals at Dubai event

Srinagar, Nov 10: Renowned skier, Arif Khan has secured gold and bronze medals in the ongoing Slalom event at FIS International Ski Races held in Dubai.

Khan achieved the feat in 51.98 seconds over three runs. His first run clocked in at 17.45 seconds, followed by the second and third runs, both at 17.43 seconds.

Khan participated in four races in the tournament, where he emerged victorious in the third and fourth races.

On the first day, he was out of the race, and in the second race, he secured a place in the top 10 and on the third day, he made a clinched a bronze medal and the fourth day, the Indian team secured the first position, winning the first international gold medal.

Khan, the lone Indian contender at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, is both the national and South Asian slalom champion in alpine skiing. His historic achievements include securing a quota place in the slalom event in November 2021 and later winning another Olympic quota place in giant slalom during a competition in Montenegro a month later.

Khan showcased his prowess by participating in both the slalom and giant slalom events at the Beijing Olympics.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah extended his congratulations to Khan for this remarkable achievement on his X (formerly Twitter) handle.

“Massive news coming out from Dubai, Kashmiri skier Arif Khan wins Gold medal in the ongoing FIS international ski races in Dubai in the slalom event. Arif also won a bronze medal yesterday in the same competition. Congratulations.”

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party Chief Syed Altaf Bukhari also called his achievement as motivation for youth to make name for themselves and the country.

“Heartiest congratulations to son of soil Arif Khan for bagging Gold and Bronze medals at FIS International Ski Races Dubai. Achievements like these should motivate our youth to move ahead with grit and determination to make a name for themselves and their country,” he posted on his X handle.