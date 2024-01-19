SKIMS rebuts news report over defunct CT scan machine

Srinagar, Jan 19: Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura Friday issued a rebuttal of a news report in which it was claimed that a prolonged dysfunction of the CT stimulator machine at the hospital has taken heavy toll on patients.

“It is to say that SKIMS had three CT Scan machines out of which two have outlived their lives while as the other machine which is functional had developed technical snag and the part was required to be procured from Germany. The same has been replaced and the CT is fully functional since last evening. Such glitches are a routine in high-tech equipment and that is why regular maintenance contracts are in place for optimal uptime,” said a spokesperson, in a statement.

The spokesperson said the Health & Medical Education has approved shifting of their 128 Slice Scanner from DRDO to SKIMS. JKMSCL has been requested for a quote for shifting, based on the fact that the SKIMS don’t need the turn-key Component of shifting the CT scanner as the site in SKIMS is already in place.

As per the statement, the SKIMS is also procuring a new state-of-the-art 256 slice CT scanner for which all codal formalities are completed and orders shall be placed after approval in the Purchase Committee meeting which is chaired by Principal Secretary, Finance Department. The same was held once and after the address of queries, a new Purchase Committee meeting has been required and should be held soon.

Regarding OTs, the statement said there is absolutely no issue of defunct OTs at SKIMS and there are three new theaters that have been revamped and likely to get operational soon.

Further regarding X ray machines, SKIMS has recently purchased two new X-ray plants, one for the OPD and one for the Ward block, both have been installed and are operational with completion of technical/electric work. Two new portable X-ray machines have also been put in use.

Also if there is an urgent requirement of CTs, we press the PET into service and that we also use it for planning the patients in absence of the CT simulator, which was not supplied by Philips despite orders having been issued, subsequent to which Philips, India ltd surrendered 15 Lakh as EMD. A fresh tender has been floated and in the meanwhile patients needing planning are planned on PET scan, the officials maintained.

The spokesperson added the patient functioning is not being hampered by technical snags and procedural delays as hospital administration works round the clock to ensure smooth patient functioning.