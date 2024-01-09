Smriti Irani, Muraleedharan participate in Hajj and Umrah conference in Jeddah

Srinagar, Jan 09: Union Minister for Women & Child Development, and Minority Affairs, Smriti Irani and Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, V. Muraleedharan led a delegation of senior officials from Ministry of Minority Affairs and Ministry of External Affairs to the Hajj and Umrah Conference and Exhibition in Jeddah today, officials said.

The participation was a part of the ongoing visit to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, during which the Bilateral Haj Agreement for Haj 2024 was signed between India and KSA on 07th January.

The Hajj and Umrah Conference and Exhibition is an international event organised annually, and the 3rd edition of this international conference and exhibition is being organised from 08-11th January 2024 at Jeddah.

This global conference includes sessions, workshops, and training seminars by key decision makers, experts, academics, and researchers. The event is attended by ministers, and officials from diverse locations worldwide, along with the presence of over 200 entities representing both private and public entities engaged in the Hajj and Umrah sector.

𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐮𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝟑𝐫𝐝 𝐇𝐚𝐣 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐦𝐫𝐚𝐡 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐉𝐞𝐝𝐝𝐚𝐡. Grateful for the gracious invitation extended by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah Affairs @HajMinistry,… pic.twitter.com/tBUto6YuQz — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) January 9, 2024

The WCD and Minority Affairs Minister led delegation attended the inaugural session of the conference which provided valuable insights on the best practices globally, and facilitated exchange of ideas and information, which would prove useful in improving the Haj experience for the Indian pilgrims, said an official handout.

On the sidelines of the conference, a meeting was held between Smriti Zubin Irani, MoS, Muraleedharan with the Deputy Governor of Makkah Region, H.R.H. Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The meeting was also attended by the Minister of Hajj and Umrah, KSA, H.E. Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al Rabiah. There was discussion on scope for further close cooperation and collaboration with KSA seeking to improve the facilities and services provided to the Indian Haj pilgrims during Haj 2024, read the handout.

In a post on X, Smriti said she was grateful for the gracious invitation extended by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah Affairs where in mutual discussions took place for enhancing facilities and services for Indian Hajj pilgrims during Hajj 2024.

“Participated in the inauguration ceremony of the 3rd Hajj and Umrah Conference in Jeddah. Grateful for the gracious invitation extended by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah Affairs @HajMinistry, underscoring the significance of our shared values”, the Union Minister said on X.

“Had an insightful meeting with H.R.H. Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Deputy Governor of Makkah Region, and H.E. @tfrabiah, Minister of Hajj and Umrah, KSA. Discussed enhancing facilities and services for Indian Haj pilgrims during Haj 2024,” she added.