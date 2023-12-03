Sopore murder case: Woman kills husband with lover’s active support, say police

Srinagar, Dec 03: Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday claimed to have cracked the Zaloora Sopore murder case, saying that a woman with the active support of her lover had killed her husband and later dumped his body in the trench near his house.

Addressing a presser at Police Station Bomai, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Sopore, Shabir Nawab as per the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) said that on Friday morning, the family of Reyaz Ahmed Mir (48) of Zaloora village falling under the jurisdiction of Police Station Bomai filed a missing report as Reyaz, according to them, had gone missing.

“Following the complaint, a police party headed by SHO PS Bomai, Bilal Khanday searched for him following which his body was found under mysterious circumstances near his house. The body was recovered from a sewage trench which was covered with a cap and was taken to the Sub District Hospital Sopore for the necessary medical procedures,” the SSP said. “Soon after the incident, a case FIR No 46/2023 was registered in Police Station Bomai and investigation was taken up under the supervision of SDPO Zaingeer, Syed Gazanfer and following due course of investigation, it came to fore that Reyaz’s wife was having extra martial affairs with a local man who had planned a murder and confessed the crime. Material involved in the commission of crime have also been recovered. Both stands arrested and investigations are underway.”

The SSP further said that there are few news portals who are involved in media trials of affected children besides are creating hindrances in investigations at the crime scene, they should desist from it.

“There will be a strict action against such portals,” he added. Meanwhile, Chairperson Children Welfare Committee (CWC), Baramulla Adv Waseem Hassan said that the media trails of Zaloora Murder incident is quite disturbing and media should refrain from doing so. He said that it has been observed that few of the Facebook news portals have been doing the media trails of the affected children’s which is no way justified act. “We have taken the cognizance of the matter and have asked the police to act accordingly,” he said. “The children are quite safe and there’s no need to worry, however, it’s the moral responsibility of the professional media outlets not to do the act which hurts the sentiments.”

Similarly, DIPR Baramulla has asked the media outlets/portals to delete the content to prevent further harm to the affected children. “The unethical reporting over the unfortunate incident in Zaloora (Sopore) murder case wherein the sentiments and statements of the children of deceased are mis-interpreted is deeply worrying.

Media outlets should adhere to ethical conduct and standards keeping in view the integrity and rights of vulnerable individuals”, they said. It’s noteworthy, that a man – father of four children was found dead under mysterious conditions at Zaloora village in Sopore in north Kashmir on Friday morning, while his relatives and neighbours alleged the murder, urging the authorities to investigate the matter.

The relatives as well as the locals at his residence claimed that Reyaz, a father of four children– three daughters and a son was so humble, pious and religious. “Riyaz would have never taken the extreme step (Suicide). It seems like a case of murder, which needs to be investigated thoroughly,” they earlier said—(KNO)