Special session of assembly tomorrow over Pahalgam attack

Srinagar, Apr 27: The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly is set to convene a special session tomorrow to pay homage to 26 persons who were killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

As per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), the House would hold an obituary reference for tourists killed in Baisaran, Pahalgam.

The official list of business for the day mentions, “Hon’ble Speaker to make reference to the tragic incident of terrorist attack on innocent tourists at Baisaran Pahalgam on 22 April 2025″.