Speeding vehicle crushes minor boy to death in Doda

Bhaderwah, Nov 16: A nine -year-old boy was crushed to death by a speeding load carrier when he was crossing the road with his father at Khellani market on Batote-Kishtwar National Highway on Thursday morning, police said.

The incident took place in Khellani market, about 9 km from Doda town, at around 10:24 am when Mohd Iqbal and his son Nasir (9) were trying to cross the road at busy Khellani market, SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom said.

“The boy was crossing the road on the busy highway while his father was running after him to stop him. However, a load carrier bearing registration number JK17A-4586 hit the boy. Nasir was immediately rushed to GMC Doda in a serious condition where he succumbed to his injuries at 12.30pm,” said the SSP, adding, “A case of rash and negligent driving was registered against the driver at Khellani police post, Driver has been arrested and the vehicle impounded.”

The incident comes just a day after a bus mishap left 39 people dead and 17 injured in the Trungal area of Assar on Batote-Kishtwar highway.