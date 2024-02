Srinagar, Feb 04: The Srinagar-Jammu national highway has been closed for traffic due to a landslide in Kishtwari Pather and Sherbibi areas of Ramban district on Sunday, officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police in a post on X advised people to avoid journey on the highway due to road blockade.

“Jammu Srinagar NHW blocked due to landslide at Kishtwari Pather, Sherbibi. People are advised to avoid journey on NH-44 till the weather improves and the road is clear,” it said.