Srinagar, other Kashmir parts to receive thundershowers, gusty winds during next 2-3 hrs: MeT

GK Web Desk

April 24, 2025 3:40 pm No Comments

Srinagar, Apr 24: The Meteorological department has predicted brief spell of light rains, thundershowers with gusty winds in Srinagar areas and other parts of Kashmir division during next 2-3 hours.

The officials advised to suspend Shikara riding, boating in Dal Lake and other water bodies in the meanwhile, and added there is a possibility of hailstorm over Gulmarg or adjoining areas during next 20-30 minutes.

“A brief spell of light  rain/thundershower with thunder gusty winds at many places of Kashmir division including Dal lake & adjoining areas, Banihal, parts of Ramban & adjoining areas during next 2-3 hrs,” a MeT official said.

“Suspend Shikara riding/boating in & around Dal Lake and other water bodies during next 1-2 hrs,” he also said.

The official also predicted hailstorm over Gulmarg or adjoining areas during next 20-30 minutes.

