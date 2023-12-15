Srinagar records minus 3.5°C as chilly weather conditions persist in Kashmir

Srinagar, Dec 15: The biting cold in Jammu and Kashmir persisted as Srinagar registered a low of minus 3.5°C on Friday.

According to a meteorological department official, today’s minimum temperature in Srinagar was slightly higher than the previous night’s minus 5.4°C, which marked the coldest for this season. However, the current temperature is still 2.5°C below normal for this time of the year in Srinagar.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 2.8°C, slightly warmer than the previous night’s minus 3.8°C. However, the temperature remained 1.7°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 5.0°C compared to the previous night’s minus 5.8°C, with the temperature being 1.2°C below normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, reported a minimum of minus 1.9°C, a slight increase from the previous night’s minus 1.6°C, but still below normal by 0.8°C for the area.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 4.2°C, the same as the previous night, with the temperature being 2.5°C below normal.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 3.44°C, slightly warmer than the previous night’s minus 5.0°C, but still 0.8°C above normal for the world-famous skiing resort in north Kashmir.

Jammu recorded a minimum of 7.3°C, slightly warmer than the previous night’s 6.7°C, but still below normal by 1.9°C for the winter capital of J&K. Banihal recorded 1.7°C, Batote 4.2°C, and Bhaderwah 0.4°C.

The Meteorological Department has predicted mainly dry and cold weather in J&K until December 24. In the next 24 hours, mainly dry weather is expected, while on December 16, generally cloudy weather with the possibility of a brief spell of light snow over extreme higher reaches is anticipated. From December 17 to December 24, the MeT has predicted “mainly dry weather.” Overall, dry and cold weather is likely to continue until December 24 over most places in J&K. (With inputs from GNS)