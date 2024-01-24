Srinagar woman mistakenly hands over gold coin as bus fare amid urgent medical crisis

Srinagar, Jan 24: In an unusual incident that left her in distress, a Srinagar woman mistakenly handed over a gold coin instead of a 10-rupee coin as bus fare while travelling from GB Pant Hospital to Radio Kashmir Gate on January 18.

Waheeda, a resident of Sonwar Srinagar, intended to sell the gold coin to meet the medical expenses of her brother-in-law, currently admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi.

Recounting the incident, Waheeda said, “I boarded a Mazda bus in the morning near GB Pant Hospital, Sonwar, to reach my parental home at Batamaloo. When the bus reached Radio Kashmir Gate near Zero Bridge, I got down from the vehicle after mistakenly handing over a gold coin instead of a 10-rupee coin as bus fare to the conductor.”

Realizing her mistake only after entering a jeweler’s shop and finding one coin less in her purse, Waheeda expressed her urgency, stating, “I didn’t realize that I had handed over a fortune to the conductor instead of a 10-rupee coin. I was in haste as I wanted to help my sick brother-in-law.”

Expressing her predicament, she said, “Hundreds of vehicles pass on this route daily. I can’t identify the vehicle.” Waheeda appealed to the concerned bus conductor to return the gold coin on compassionate grounds and requested them to contact her family on the cell number, 7006807001.