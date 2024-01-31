Stranded skiers rescued in north Kashmir’s Pattan, army says

Srinagar, Jan 31: Indian Army said it rescued a team of stranded skiers in Pattan area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir Scroll reported that post of Banal ex Pattan Bn received information about a skiing team of seven individuals, including two foreigners being stranded due to bad weather as they came down from Sunshine peak.

The officials said that the SDPO Tangmarg was informed and the rescue party under Major Abhay who tried to establish contact with the stranded team.

The rescue operation started around 8:00 in the morning and after a successful operation, the stranded were brought to Banal COB and given first aid and meals, said the official.