Srinagar, Jan 25: A Suspicious object was found on Thursday in Badibagh Pahu area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Officials told GNS that a suspicious small oil tin was found lying on the road in the Pahu area.

Soon, a joint team of Police and the army reached to the spot, later Bomb Disposal Squad was summoned to the spot.

As an abundant precaution, the suspicious object was destroyed by the BDS.

The nature of the object is being ascertained by the security forces, the official added.