Taha, 12, wins gold at 11th National Pencak Silat Championship 2023

Srinagar, Dec 07: Ahmad Taha Masoodi, 12, has bagged gold at the 11th National Pencak Silat Championship 2023 held at Patliputra Stadium in Patna, the capital of Bihar.

Hailing from Hyderpora area of Srinagar, Taha’s triumph in scoring the highest among pre-teen, sub-junior, and junior players is a testament to his dedication and exceptional talent.

In the last four-years, Taha has won 24 medals, including 19 gold.

The latest win has brought cheer to Taha’s family, relatives and friends who praised him for his great achievement.

“In the championship almost 1400 boys and girls from different states and Union Territories took part but my son topped and won a gold medal. He got 382 points in Sub-Junior category. This is really incredible for our family,” Mudasir Masoodi, father of Taha told Greater Kashmir.

Studying in Class 5th, Taha grabbed another opportunity at the recent championship where he got selected for another championship which is going to be held in Daman and Diu on January 05, 2024.

Pencak Silat is a martial art stemming from the Malay & Indonesia heritage. It translates to “fighting by many techniques of self defence” and has four main components – mental spirit, art & culture, self defence and sport.