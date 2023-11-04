Tangmarg: Mehbooba visits family of cop, demands govt job to next of kin

Srinagar, Nov 04: PDP President and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti, on Saturday visited the residence of Ghulam Mohammad Dar, a police constable who was shot dead earlier this week in Pattan area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

While condemning the killing, Mehbooba, as per news agency KNS, said “Words fall short to condemn the killings of Kashmiris. The slain cop was an honest person, who left behind seven daughters and wife. There is no male member in the family now, so who will feed them.”

She appealed to the Lieutenant Governor-led administration to speed up the SRO-43 case of the family and provide a government job to the next of kin.