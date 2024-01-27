Tarun Chug appointed as election incharge for BJP in J-K, Ladakh

Srinagar, Jan 27: In a significant move, the Bharatiya Janta Party has appointed its national General Secretary Tarun Chugh as election in-charge for upcoming Lok Sabha polls for Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, who is the party’s in-charge for political affairs in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, has been named the election in-charge for both Union Territories, while Ashish Sood has been appointed as co-incharge, news agency KNO reported.

In the last Lok Sabha polls, BJP had won three out of six seats in erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir when Ladakh was its part.

Post bifurcation of the erstwhile state of J&K into Union Territories , J&K UT has five LS seats and Ladakh one.