Tarun Chugh holds meeting with Kashmir province leaders, discusses upcoming LS polls

Srinagar, Feb 02: Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary and In-Charge J&K Tarun Chugh Thursday held a meeting with senior party leaders of Kashmir province wherein preparations for upcoming LS polls were discussed.

The leaders in the meeting expressed commitment to putting full forces into the elections to contribute to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of forming a BJP government at the Centre with improved numbers compared to the last elections.

Chugh also reviewed the status of the ongoing “Viksit Bharat Ambassadors campaign” program, which is being implemented across Kashmir, was also extensively discussed during the meeting. The leaders reviewed the program’s impact and explored opportunities to strengthen its reach and impact in the region.