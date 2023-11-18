Teacher suspended after viral video shows him in drunken state in school

Srinagar, Nov 18: A government school teacher in Reasi has been suspended by authorities after a video capturing him in a drunken state at the school surfaced on social media.

The teacher, assigned to the Chasana zone in the district, faced swift action following the directives of the district administration.

In the wake of the video going viral, the district officials promptly ordered the suspension of the teacher and instructed him to report to the office of the Deputy Commissioner in Reasi without any delay.