Tehsildar Pahalgam accorded warm farewell

Srinagar, Feb 02: The Sub-District Administration Pahalgam on Friday organized a warm farewell party at Tehsil Office Pahalgam for the outgoing Tehsildar, Dr Mohammad Hussain Mir JKAS upon his transfer.

SDM Pahalgam, Syed Naseer, other officers of subdivision Pahalgam and other senior officers from the administration were present at the farewell event.

Senior officers also shared their experience of working with him. He was lauded for leading from front in all Govt Schemes, projects, assgmnets and works.

The Tourism Industry, Annual SANJY Yatra and Development works like NH-501, 50 Bedded Hospital, Gandola Project, all-weather connectivity to Aru, Jal Shakti Schemes, receiving Station Batakoot, playgrounds at all major Habitations, Tehsil Library, Kendriya Vidalya School saw a major boost during his tenure.

The major contribution of Dr Mohmmad Hussain is digitisation of Revenue Record under Digital India Land Modernisation Program and efficient delivery Of Public Service Delivery through Revenue Service Portal and Jansugam Portal.