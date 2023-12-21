This year’s winter will be grand success for J&K: Secretary Tourism

Srinagar, Dec 21: Secretary Tourism and Culture J&K, Syed Abid Rasheed Shah Thursday said that this year’s winter will be a “grand success” as destinations like Gulmarg and Pahalgam are already sold out for upcoming festivals like Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

He said efforts are on to promote offbeat destinations in the ongoing winter in order to generate a dignified livelihood for the local populace.

Talking to reporters at SPS Museum in Srinagar, Secretary Tourism & Culture said: “Tourist destinations like Gulmarg and Pahalgam area already sold out for upcoming Christmas and New Year’s Eve festivals and it is hoped that this winter will be a grand success for tourism sector of J&K”.

He said, “I’m very much confident the way we see tourist arrivals both domestic and foreigners in Jammu & Kashmir, this winter will be a grand success”.

Secretary Tourism added several destinations have already been sold out which is a positive indication for the tourism sector of Jammu & Kashmir.

“Warm hospitality and favorable atmosphere are in place as stakeholders of tourism have played a key role in revival of tourism in Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

He informed that this year administration has prioritized and taken up news offbeat destinations with an aim to promote livelihood of local population.

“There is an element of hope, growth and development in tourist sector of Jammu & Kashmir. We see trekking by foreigner tourists is in the revival mode. Border tourism has also been promoted. Besides traditional destinations like Gulmarg and Pahalgam, the administration is focusing on Sonamarg, Bhaderwah, Sanasar like places,” he added.