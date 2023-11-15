Three held for attacking police party in Kathua

Jammu, Nov 15: Police on Tuesday arrested three persons for manhandling policemen at a checkpost on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district.

Reports said that policemen at the checkpost stopped three motorcycle-borne men were stopped and asked them to show documents of the vehicle.

One of them told the police naka party of Goond checkpoint in the Nagri area that he would call someone to bring the documents from home but instead he called around 10 people from the Bamiyal area, police said.

Meanwhile the video of the incident went viral on social media.

Police added that the motorcycle bore youth were in an inebriated condition and got into a scuffle with the naka party.

Police personnel overpowered the accused and apprehended them, they added.