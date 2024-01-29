Three MIS operators terminated for poor performance in Jammu

Jammu, Jan 29: During a critical review of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, MGNREGA works in the district, District Magistrate Sachin Kumar Vaishya initiated termination of three Management Information System (MIS) Operators for lackadaisical approach towards their duties.

The MIS operators in question are from the blocks Akhnoor, Mathwar and Nagrota. MIS Operators are responsible for maintaining the records and data of the MGNREGA works and beneficiaries.

The District Magistrate has directed the MIS Operators, and others concerned, to improve their performance and efficiency or face strict action. He has also directed the MIS Operators to submit their explanations within a period of time.

The DM reaffirmed that the district administration is committed to ensure the effective implementation of MGNREGA and other welfare schemes in the district.