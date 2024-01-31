Three tourists among four injured in Tangmarg road accident

Srinagar, Jan 31: At least four persons including 3 tourists were injured after a vehicle skidded off in Tangmarg area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla, officials said on Wednesday.

They said due to slippery road conditions the driver of the vehicle lost the control over the vehicle, resulting the vehicle skidded on the road.

The officials said that four persons including three tourists suffered injuries in the accident.

The injured have been rushed to nearby Sub-District hospital Tangmarg for treatment, they added. (KNS)