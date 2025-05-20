Tiranga Yatra in Amritsar reflects nation’s gratitude, unity for Operation Sindoor: Tarun Chugh

Amritsar, May 20: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Tarun Chugh led a Tiranga Yatra in Amritsar today, stating that India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown the world that peace and terror cannot coexist.

The Yatra, held in the backdrop of the successful Operation Sindoor, was a mark of gratitude to the Indian Armed Forces and the Prime Minister for safeguarding the nation and responding to terror with unprecedented resolve.

Chugh said that this is a new India – an India that seeks peace but is ready to go to any length to annihilate terrorism. He asserted that “terror and talks cannot go hand in hand,” and the facade of “terror and trade” will no longer be tolerated. Every drop of Indian blood spilt will lead to water being blocked, he declared. Operation Sindoor may be on pause, but it is far from over. Any future engagement with Pakistan will now be limited to the return of Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir or the complete dismantling of Pak Sponsored terrorism.

He emphasized that Operation Sindoor is not just a military maneuver — it is India’s unwavering commitment to justice and national honour. Under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, India has boldly entered Pakistani territory to dismantle terror factories operated by Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Chugh also strongly condemned Pakistan’s attempted drone and missile attack on the Golden Temple in Amritsar. He said that it was not merely a military provocation, but a direct assault on Punjab’s faith, culture, and spiritual heritage. Such evil designs, he said, will be crushed with full force and any such provocation will be met with fitting retaliation.

The Yatra witnessed enthusiastic participation from Army veterans, prominent personalities of Amritsar, hundreds of school students, and residents of the city. The rally commenced from Lahori Gate and passed through Beri Gate Inner Circle, Katra Bhai Sant Singh, Bazaar Khilona, Tunda Talab Chowk, Bazaar Tokrian, Katra Sufaid, and concluded back at Lahori Gate.

The key attraction was a little girl dressed as Bharat Mata, standing atop a chariot, as the crowd echoed with chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”, “We are with Forces”, and “Nation with Operation Sindoor”. Students carried a 100-feet-long tricolour along with posters of Operation Sindoor, the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s image, and Indian soldiers. The Yatra was organised by the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Welfare Club, whose members wore symbolic yellow turbans in tribute to the legendary freedom fighter Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh.