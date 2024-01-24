Tourist from Odisha dead, 3 injured in Daksum accident

Tourist from Odisha killed, 3 others injured in Daksum accident

Srinagar, Jan 24: A tourist died while three others received injuries on Wednesday after a vehicle they were travelling in met an accident at Daksum area of district Anantnag.

Quoting officials, news agency KNO reported that a vehicle bearing registration no. HR55AM-5306 carrying tourists from Odisha turned turtle at Daksum.

The passengers were taken to a nearby hospital where one among them, identified as 32-year-old Durgais Naik, son of Bhutrak, a resident of Odisha was declared dead on arrival.

The rest of the injured were referred to GMC Anantnag for further treatment, the officials said.

The injured have been identified as Vikram Kumar Naik (32), son of Gautam Kumar Naik of Odisha, Surjit Kumar (35), son of Narenjander Kumar of Odisha and Basant Kumar (30), son of Ravender Kumar of Odisha.