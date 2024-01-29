Traffic dept issues advisory amid prevailing weather conditions, frosty roads

Srinagar, Jan 29: In view of the prevailing weather conditions and frosty roads, authorities on Monday issued advisories for the safety of motorists traveling along hilly roads falling under the jurisdiction of Traffic Rural Kashmir.

Motorists have been advised to park their vehicles at designated parking slots, failing which strict action will be taken against roadside parking.

“During snowing/slippery hilly roads only (4×4) vehicles and vehicles with anti-skid chains, having a seating capacity of not more than 10 seats, shall be allowed to ply along hilly roads, particularly along Tangmarg-Gulmarg, Mughal Road, Zojila, Sinthon, Gurez-Bandipora, Pahalgam-Chandanwari, Kupwara-Karnah, and Kupwara-Machil roads,” the advisory reads.

It further states that, in order to avoid undue rush/traffic jams, only registered anti-skid chain vendors shall be allowed to fix chains at designated locations.

The advisory emphasizes that no motorist shall be allowed to park their vehicle other than at designated parking slots, and strict action shall be taken against drivers/motorists parking their vehicles incorrectly on the roadside. Additionally, vehicles with invalid documents shall not be permitted to ply along hilly roads to prevent any unpleasant incidents.

Pertinently, the higher reaches of the Kashmir valley received light snowfall on Jan 28, while the Meteorological Department has predicted moderate to heavy snowfall in the upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir on January 30 and 31.