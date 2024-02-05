Traffic halted due to road maintenance at Dalwas on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Srinagar, Feb 05: Hours after traffic was restored on the Jammu-Srinagar highway, the vehicular movement was once again stopped due to ongoing maintenance work.

An official told Srinagar based news gathering agency Kashmir Scroll that traffic was halted from both sides at Dalwas on the Jammu Srinagar NHW as road maintenance was being carried out.

He said commuters are requested to cooperate with the Traffic Police during this time.

For the past several days, the snowfall across the Kashmir Valley has been adversely affecting normal life, resulting in the cancellation of all flights at Srinagar airport on Sunday.