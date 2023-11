Srinagar, Nov 13: Authorities on restored traffic on Srinagar- Jammu highway on Monday afternoon.

A Traffic police spokesperson said on X( formerly Twitter): “Traffic update at 1540 hrs.Traffic restored partially at T2, Ramban on NH-44. People are advised to follow lane discipline. Overtaking can lead to congestion.”

Earlier, a landslide and shooting stones near Kelammord had forced the closure of the highway.