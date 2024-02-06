Tragic turn: Younger brother succumbs to injuries following family fight in Sopore

Srinagar, Feb 06: In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old youth from Sopore who was seriously injured after being hit by his brother in a family fight three days ago has passed away due today morning.

Sources told News Agency Kashmir Scroll, Abid Rashid Bhat (22) resident of Wadoora Payeen sustained serious injuries during a fight with his brother. Despite being in a coma for several days, he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries today.

Locals said that the elder brother involved in the altrercation is a Hafiz-e-Quran.

A senior police officer stated to News Agency Kashmir Scroll that an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The officer added that the police is currently cross-referencing various reports and will provide more information to the media after a thorough investigation has been completed.