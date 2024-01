Srinagar, Jan 25: A train plying on Budgam-Banihal route caught fire at Qazigund railway station on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

An official said that the engine of the train number 09760 caught fire following which a prompt rescue operation was launched.

“The rescue operation has been largely successful and all the passengers on board are safe”, the official said.

“The rescue operation continued to avoid any damage to the train,” the official added. (Kashmir Scroll)