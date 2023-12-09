Two booked for misusing social media in Budgam: Police

Srinagar, Dec 09: Budgam Police on Saturday said they have booked two “troublemakers” for misusing social media platforms to spread rumors.

According to a police spokesperson, both “troublemakers” have been presented before the Magistrate while as investigations into the matter have been taken up.

“To uphold peace and order, Budgam Police has taken strict measures against individuals misusing social media platforms to spread rumours. Two troublemakers have been booked and presented before the Magistrate, with ongoing investigations into the matter,” said the police spokesperson.

He said that Budgam Police encourages the public to stay vigilant and collaborate with law enforcement to apprehend any individuals engaging in disruptive activities and abusing social media, posing a threat to the community’s peace and tranquillity.