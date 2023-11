Srinagar, Nov 26: Two non-locals were killed in a road mishap on the National Highway at Awantipora, official sources said.

The official sources told news agency Kashmir Scroll that two non-locals were killed at K-Koot Awantipora in a fatal road mishap this morning.

“The bodies of the duo were lifted from the site to a mortuary in SDH Pampore”, they said. “The identity of the duo could not be immediately ascertained”, they further said.