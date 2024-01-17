Two forest officials injured fighting massive bush fire in south Kashmir’s Kulgam

Srinagar, Jan 17: Two forest officials were injured while trying to extinguish a massive bush fire in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday, officials said.

Quoting an official, the news agency KNO reported that the persistent dry spell and drought-like conditions have resulted in forest fires in Khull, Chimmer, Banimulla and other areas.

District Disaster Management Volunteers Kulgam, along with employees of Special Forest Division Kulgam, SDRF Kulgam, and local volunteers have extinguished 70 per cent of the fire, the official further said.

“Farooq Ahmad Khan and Ashiq Hussain Zargar, both working with the forest department, sustained injuries during the firefighting operation. Both have been shifted to the hospital for treatment and are said to be out of danger,” the official added.