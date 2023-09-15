Latest News
Two held with arms, ammunition in Uri: Army
Srinagar, Sept 15: Army on Friday said that two persons were held with arms and ammunition in Uri area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district.
A spokesman of Chinar Corps said the duo was held under Operation Eagle. "Based on intelligence inputs an MVCP was established on 14 Sep 2023 by #IndianArmy and @JmuKmrPolice in Uri, #Baramulla.
Two suspected individuals were apprehended. 02xPistols, 05xHand Grenades & other war-like stores recovered," Chinar Corps said on X. Further Investigation is in progress, it added.