Two killed, 2 others injured in Rajouri road accident

Jammu, May 02: Atleast two people were killed while as two others were injured after a vehicle turned turtle near Dalhori area of Rajouri district on Friday.

Officials told GNS that a vehicle bearing registration number JK11E-0621 lost its control and turned turtle. In this incident two people were killed while two others were injured, who were shifted to nearby hospital for treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Shakoor Ahmad (22), resident of Dalhori Talli; and Azhar Ali, son of Mohd Mushtaq (12), resident of Manjakote. While as the injured have been identified as Razia Begum (30), wife of Zulfikar Hussain; and Mohd Norani (56), son of Abdul Raheem; both residents of Dalhori.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.