Two miscreants booked under PSA in Baramulla: Police

Srinagar, Jan 29: Baramulla Police on Monday booked two miscreants under Public Safety Act (PSA) over accusation of anti-national and anti-social activities.

The booked persons have been detained and lodged in Central Jail Kot Balwal Jammu.

“Acting tough against ANEs Baramulla Police booked two persons namely Fayaz Ahmad Kumar @Narshima son of Ghulam Qadir resident of Khanpora Baramulla & Safeer Ahmad Bhat @ Safeer Molvi son of Ab Majeed Bhat resident of Janbazpora Baramulla under Public Safety Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent Authority”, reads a statement.

“The booked persons have been detained and subsequently lodged in Central Jail Kot-Balwal Jail Jammu”, reads the statement.

“Pertinent to mention that many cases are registered against these persons and were involved in disturbance of L&O and subversion and despite their involvement in many FIR’s they did not mend their anti national & social –activities”, the statement reads. (KS)