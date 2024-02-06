Two ‘most wanted’ drug smugglers booked in Baramulla, says police

Srinagar, Feb 06: Police on Tuesday said it booked two most-wanted drug smugglers in Baramulla and subsequently lodged them to Kot Balwal jail in Jammu.
“Baramula Police 2 booked Most Wanted & Notorious Drug Smugglers namely Shahid Dar of Old Town & Shabir Wani @ Hubba of Singhpora under PIT NDPS Act, lodged in Central Jail Kot Bilwal Jammu,” said an official spokesperson.
