Two persons die after vehicle falls into gorge in J&K’s Reasi

Srinagar, Feb 04: Two persons died after a vehicle fell into a deep gorge in Bathoie area in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

They said on February 04 at around 1000 hrs a vehicle bearing registration number JK08B-4586 was on way from Phari to Bathoie of J&K’s Reasi district, but unfortunately the said vehicle on way met with an accident after it fell into deep gorge near Higher Secondary School Bathoie in Reasi.

They said two persons identified as Ajaz Ahmad (32) son of Nizam Din, and Mohammad Asif (26) son of Mohammad Din, both residents of Phari, Tehsil Mahore died on spot.