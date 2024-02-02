Two police officials suspended, SHO attached after custodial death of a person in Jammu

Jammu, Feb 02: Police on Friday said that two police officials were suspended while as Station House Officer was attached after a person died in mysterious condition in custody in Jammu district.

In a handout to GNS, the police said that the incident of custodial death occurred on 31.01.2024 at P/S Gandhi Nagar. The deceased has been identified as Sahil Saini S/o Romesh Saini R/o Nagri, Kathua who was arrested in case FIR No. 20/2024 u/s 457/380 IPC of P/S Gandhi Nagar, Jammu on 30.01.2024 and was on 04 days Police remand as per the order of Learned 3rd Additional Munsiff Court, Jammu.

The police spokesman further stated that district Police Jammu suspended two officials and attached SHO Gandhi Nagar to DPL, showing its commitment to a thorough and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. The District Magistrate Jammu has been requested for initiating Magisterial enquiry into the incident.

As per standard protocol, the dead body of the accused was shifted to GMC, Bakshi Nagar Jammu and request has been made for constitution of Board of Doctors for conducting autopsy in presence of Executive Magistrate 1st Class to determine the cause of death, he said.

District Police Jammu understands the public concern and emphasizes its commitment to upholding the highest standards of accountability and transparency in law enforcement operations, reads the statement.