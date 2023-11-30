Two terror associates arrested, arms recovered in north Kashmir’s Handwara: police

Srinagar, Nov 30: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday said to have busted a terror module and recovered arms in Handwara area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

A police spokesman said that police along with teams of Army and CRPF busted a terror module of LET/TRF and recovered arms from Tutigund forest.

He said the arrests were made on the disclosure of terror associates Pervaiz Ahmad Dar son of Mohammad Rustam Dar and Showkat Ahmad Shergujri son of Ghulam Mohammad Shergujri, residents of Tutigund Handwara.

Police has registered a case under FIR No. 264/2023 in Police Station Handwara and started an investigation, said the spokesman.

“More arrests and recoveries are expected in the case,” he added.