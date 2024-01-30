Under-construction house of notorious drug peddler attached in Kulgam: Police

Srinagar, Jan 30: Police on Tuesday attached a property (under construction house) belonging to a notorious drug peddler under NDPS Act 1984 in south Kashmir’s Kulgam.

“Kulgam police have attached property (under construction house) bearing survey No. 220 belonging to a notorious #drug peddler namely #Aijaz Ahmad Ganie S/O late Ghulam Ah Ganie R/O #Gadihama, Kulgam U/S 68-F(2) of NDPS Act1985,” Kulgam Police in a post on X informed.

Notably Jammu and Kashmir Police has taken strong cognizance of rising drug abuse in younger generation and in this regard hundreds of properties have been attached so far while as scores of notorious drug peddlers have been arrested under stringent laws.