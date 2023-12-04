Unidentified body recovered from apple orchard in Pulwama

Srinagar, Dec 04: An unidentified body was recovered from an apple orchard in Tujjan village of Rahmoo area in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said on Monday.

They said the body was spotted by some passersby in the afternoon who later on informed the nearby police station.

A police team after receiving the information reached at the site and took the body into their possession.

“The identity of the body is being ascertained while as a case under Section 174 CrPC has been registered for further investigations,” said an official.