Uprooting dynastic political parties like NC, PDP akin to jihad, says Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar, Feb 03: Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Saturday said that why cannot people of Jammu & Kashmir live happily in the Union of India when there is over 20 Cr Muslims residing blissfully. He said people of J&K are equally partners of the country like people belonging to other faiths.

“Apni Party has been formed to serve people’s interests and to speak truth in broad day light. Why can’t we live happily in the Union of India when there are over 20 Cr Muslims living blissfully,” Bukhari told media persons on the sidelines of a joining ceremony function in Hazratbal area of central Kashmir’s Srinagar.

He appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Sha to give every due right to people of Jammu & Kashmir under the ambit of law.

“People of J&K are not the children of lesser God. They should be given every due right which Constitution allows to them,” Bukhari said.

Lashing out at NC and PDP for pushing J&K and its people into deep gorge, Bukhari said that I am hopeful such dynastic political parties will get unforgettable lesson in upcoming polls. “I am hopeful people in upcoming elections will vote against NC and PDP for their wrongdoings they committed in past 70 years with J&K and its people. I appeal people to give us a chance and bring Apni Party into power so that we will provide a dignified life to our youth,” Bukhari said.

“To uproot NC and PDP like dynastic political parties is similar to jihad for us,” he added.

He continued that since Apni Party’s inception we tried every bit to reach out people and resolve their issues through possible means, and added “AP’s main aim is to safeguard society from the clutches of NC and PDP”.

He also criticized BJP at the occasion for brining miseries into people’s lives. “Like NC and PDP, BJP is also sailing in the same boat. They have done enough bad with people of Jammu & Kashmir. They too are responsible for the circumstances J&K and its people are going through into now a days,” he added.

Bukhari praised people’s commitment towards peace and prosperity, saying “If there is peace after August 2019 in the region, its credit goes to people of Jammu and Kashmir”.