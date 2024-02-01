Usman Majid urges swift action on snow clearance, electricity restoration

Srinagar, Feb 02: In light of the ongoing snowfall blanketing the Kashmir Valley, Jammu & Kashmir Apni Party’s Vice President, Usman Majid, urged the divisional administration to prioritize the clearance of snow-covered roads, particularly those leading to hospitals.

He emphasized the critical need for immediate action, stressing that delays in clearing snow could significantly impede emergency response times and exacerbate hardships for residents, especially those in need of urgent medical attention.

He urged authorities to deploy all available resources and manpower to swiftly clear snow from key thoroughfares, with a special focus on routes leading to healthcare facilities.

Furthermore, Majid called upon the administration to expedite efforts to restore electricity and water facilities, which have been disrupted by the adverse weather conditions. In addition to clearing roads and restoring basic services, Majid underscored the importance of making other necessary facilities available to residents to minimizing the impact of severe weather events on the people.