Vegetable market Handwara gutted in fire incident

Handwara, Nov 30: The Vegetable market (Sabzi Mandi) in Handwara area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district was Thursday gutted in a massive blaze, officials said.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the fire broke out in the wee hours today, left about 10 vegetable carts gutted in the incident, adding that vegetables worth huge amount got damaged in the incident.

The official said that Fire and Emergency Services reached the spot and doused the flames with the help of Police—(KNO)