Vehicular movement on Srinagar-Jammu highway partially restored

Srinagar, Feb 02: Authorities on Friday restored vehicular movement on Srinagar-Jammu national highway after it remained closed for two days due to bad weather.

Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police informed that stranded vehicles on the highway are being cleared, and advised commuters to drive with cautiously.

“Traffic update at 1500 hrs. Jammu Srinagar NHW partially restored, stranded vehicles are being cleared. Commuters are advised to drive with cautiously, as part of road near Sherbibi is single lane & also slippery at a number of places,” J&K Traffic Police in a post on X said.