Victory of Modi’s policies & welfare programmes: Chugh on BJP’s Rajasthan, MP & Chhattisgarh win

Srinagar, Dec 03: BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh Sunday hailed the party’s victory in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and said the win depicts nation’s salute to the policies and welfare programs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chugh said all those forces which conspired against PM Modi and his team stand exposed.

Chugh demanded that the Congress leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi should take sanyaas (isolation) from politics as all their ugly political ploys have fallen flat.

He said the BJP would grow stronger in days to come as the entire nation stands firmly behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi.