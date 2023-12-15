Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra aims to make people aware about Govt. schemes: Commissioner SMC

Srinagar, Dec 15: Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Athar Amir Khan Friday said that aim of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is to make people aware about schemes rolled out by the Central and UT government for the betterment of people.

While flagging-off the Yatra from Sher-e-Kashmir Park in Srinagar here, Commissioner SMC said earlier this Yatra was carried out in rural parts of J&K but today onwards it will be taken in urban areas. He said the basic objective behind the Yatra is to aware masses about schemes rolled by Central and UT governments which emphasis on social security and betterment of lives of common people.

“There are many schemes meant for people like Golden Card, PM Suraksha Bema Yojna, Atal Pension Yojna, PM Vishwakarma Yojna etc but people grossly are not aware about these schemes. So the Yatra which has been flagged-off is aimed to make people aware and strengthen their families besides to make their social security better,” Commissioner SMC said.

“Our endeavor is to reach out people in urban areas and make them aware about schemes in an easiest way and saturate these schemes on ground in letter and spirit,” he said.

He said the Yatra will continue for 10 to 15 days in Srinagar wards during which a vehicle carrying IEC material about different programs, feedback videos etc will reach to people in all municipal wards of the district where people can get detailed information about schemes and can get forms there as well.

“This initiative is a noble cause and everyone is requested to spread this righteous message to masses,” he added.

He said if any person is eligible for schemes but doesn’t know how to avail benefit, he or she will be guided accordingly by our teams during this Sankalp Yatra.