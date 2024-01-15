War against drug peddlers, elements inimical to peace will continue till logical end: DGP RR Swain

Srinagar, Jan 15: Director General of Police (DGP) RR Swain Monday said that war against drug peddlers and those who leave no stone unturned to vitiate peaceful atmosphere in J&K, will continue till its logical end.

DGP while seeking cooperation said that the war waged against the drug peddlers and their masterminds can’t be won without active participation of public.

He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a Public Darbar held in Kupwara – a part of public outreach initiative of J&K Police.

“We know deeply how public cooperation is important for a social change. In this regard J&K Police is trying its every effort to reach out to masses and get closer to them for the larger interest of the society,” DGP said.

He said that they also differentiate between those who are the masterminds of this drug trade and those who are working on the ground as their pawns. “My officers always say that we cannot work without people’s cooperation, while keeping in mind that police is a service. We are thankful to public for extending their support and this not just a lip-service but straight from my heart as public cooperation is very important,” he said.

The DGP also said that police Special Police Officers (SPOs) are part of police family and they understand their issues as well. “We always try to provide help to SPOs, their families and children through different welfare schemes of the police and also try to induct them under regular police, which we also done on various occasions,” he said.

“Today we have moved out of Srinagar to hold this grievance redressal program at district level. The aim is to provide relief to the public and help resolve their problems through this initiative as people face a lot of issues,” DGP added.